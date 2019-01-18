NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Here's a little pick-me-up for furloughed government workers.

O'Connor Brewing Co. in Norfolk is offering a free glass of beer to furloughed employees until the shutdown is over!

Just walk right in, show your government ID and they'll take care of the rest.

If you're not furloughed and want to give back, Pay It Furloughed is accepting donations from people nationwide to buy local craft brews for federal workers.

You can go to the website and fund one, two or six beers. It also gives the option of making a larger donation.