People are interested in Disney's 'Tangled' because of coronavirus. Here's why.

Because of COVID-19, many people are at home watching movies. One film in the Disney+ lineup has people talking...and Googling.

NORFOLK, Va. — Plenty of people are spending more time at home because of COVID-19. Adults are working there. Children can't go to school because of coronavirus closures.

All the social distancing has made in-home television and movie watching real go-tos even more than usual. Streaming services, including Disney+, are getting a workout. One of Disney's animated films has been getting attention because of a kingdom and a plot.

Tangled (2010) was a take on the classic story of Rapunzel who spends time locked away in a tower from the rest of the people in the kingdom.

The name of the kingdom: Corona.

It didn't take people long to pick up on the name or the fact that Rapunzel was "quarantined" away from everyone.

Because of all the extra viewing of the film, and because of all the chatter about it, a lot of people began searching for information about the movie online. The main question: "What was the name of the kingdom in 'Tangled?'"