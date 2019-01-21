NORFOLK, Va. — Total lunar eclipse met supermoon this weekend, and people in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina were ready with their cameras.

The moon, Earth and sun lined up for the only total lunar eclipse that will take place this year and next year. The moon was closer to Earth and looked bigger and brighter than it usually does.

Throw in a little red coloring caused by sunlight scattering off Earth's atmosphere, and, for part of the event, people were able to see a "blood moon."

A full moon in January sometimes is called a wolf moon or great spirit moon. Because of the situation this weekend, you had a super blood wolf moon.