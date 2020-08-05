Preparing for Mother's Day during the COVID-19 pandemic

'Flower Lady' in Virginia Beach has a lot to celebrate as orders have been pouring in ahead of Mother's Day weekend.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — We asked people on Facebook what their flower of choice would be for this Mother's Day, and the most popular answer was...carnations.

We spoke with Bonita Gibson, owner of Flower Lady in Virginia Beach about how the business has been since COVID-19 hit, and with Mother's Day less than 48 hours away how many orders have they received thus far?

"I think we have over 105. Our average is about 70 to 75, so it's way up. A big increase," said Gibson.

In a time when most businesses have closed or struggled to re-open, Gibson explains that during the pandemic, flowers are a great way for people to connect with one another from a distance.

"People are reaching out through flowers. You know they can't go visit loved one so they are sending them a hug through flowers. It's just a great expression of love to give just because, you know?" said Gibson.

Flower Lady has kept normal business hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays. They are also primarily doing online orders with only two people allowed inside the shop at a time. While huge events like weddings, graduations, and prom have all been canceled, Gibson says the demand for flowers in the last month has exceeded her exceptions, so much that as of now they aren't taking any more orders.