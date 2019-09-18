NORFOLK, Va. — If you're reading this story on our new app, you don't need to download again!

We’re excited to share with you that we've launched an all-new and improved mobile app designed for our most important audience: You.

DOWNLOAD THE NEW 13NEWS NOW APP HERE!

The new phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel that complements what you see during broadcasts, and we’ve made it easier than ever to find the information you care about most.

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

New app highlights include:

LOCAL NEWS & WEATHER

Receive real-time notifications for breaking news and weather

Read the latest news as it happens in your area

Explore exclusive investigative stories

Browse photos, news clips, and raw video

Track severe weather using the interactive radar map

LIVE VIDEO

Away from your TV? Tune in to newscasts right on your device

Watch live coverage of breaking news and severe weather

PERSONALIZATION

Discover and dive into topics that matter to you

Favorite topics to receive personalized updates

Sign up for severe weather alerts based on your exact location

OTHER FEATURES

Share stories and videos directly with your friends and family

As-Seen-On-TV section to quickly access important info you’ve seen during broadcasts

See the latest updates and behind the scenes photos from your favorite anchors and reporters

Get information on school delays and closings as they happen

DEVICE COMPATIBILITY

The 13News Now app is updated regularly, so that we can make it better for you. For the best experience, we encourage you to turn on automatic updates to make sure you get all of the latest features and improvements. The app is optimized for the following devices and operating systems:

iPhone XS & XR using operating system 12.0.1 and above

iPhone 6s, 7, 7+, 8, 8+, X, iPad Pro 12.9", iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 4 using operating system 11.4.1 and above

Android Samsung Galaxy S9, Pixel 3 using operating system 9.1.0 “Pie” and above

Android Samsung Galaxy S9, S8+ using operating system 8.1.0 “Oreo” and above

Android Samsung Galaxy S8, S7 Edge and S7 using operating system 7.1.2 “Nougat” and above

Our new app is available in the iOS and Android app stores now.

