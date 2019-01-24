CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If on cold winter days you are longing for a big bowl of hot soup, then Soup Plus in Chesapeake has you covered.

The restaurant specializes in soup and serves up dozens of flavors each week.

The owners, Barry and Eleanor Hoy, had no previous culinary experience before they opened their restaurant. In fact, the pair, who earned their doctorate degrees on the same day, spent many years as educators.

When retirement life got too boring, the couple started making soup.

"We started doing largely charity work, taking soup to shut-ins and nursing homes," Barry said.

"Then we realized that we had something."

Word spread quickly, and the Hoys realized that they had an opportunity to fill a culinary void in our area.

“Our soup got popular, and those people told people and told people, and we realized we had to open a restaurant,” Eleanor said.

Now, you can enjoy classic favorites like chicken noodle, she-crab and clam chowder at Soup Plus. The restaurant also has a number of rotating offerings, such as kielbasa spinach and cheeseburger soup.

The Hoys pride themselves on the restaurant staff they hired and allow the Soup Plus crew to think up new recipes each week.

Not ready to commit to a whole bowl? The Hoys said no problem, as free samples are offered to anyone who comes in.

"Even children don't want burgers anymore, they tell their parents 'mom and dad, we want chicken soup,'" Eleanor said.

Click here to learn more about Soup Plus.