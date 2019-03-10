CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One volunteer is going above and beyond for animals that need it most.

"It makes you feel good," says Julie Prosper, lead volunteer at Chesapeake Humane Society. "You're doing something good for your community, and you're also doing something good for your own soul."

Prosper started volunteering at CHS in 2013. Since then, she's racked up nearly 1,000 hours of service there.

"I've always been so passionate about animals," says Prosper. "And I'm a firm believer that you may not be able to do everything, but you can certainly do something."

She's held several titles over the years, including canine handler and foster mom. But for Prosper, one activity really sticks out.

"Doing the offsite adoption events is great for the animals at the shelter because they spend 23, 24 hours in the kennel or in a cage environment at the shelter," says Prosper.

"I just love taking the dogs out of the shelter. They always have a great time. And it's fun for me. You know, it's a good break for me on my weekends to do something fun like that."

Prosper says she loves bonding with the animals at the shelter, but the real reward is helping them find their forever home.

"Being able to take them out and spend three or four hours with them, teaching them some things... and they love to be challenged just as much as we do," Prosper says.

"So, it's really awesome to see them doing those things and being able to show them off to a potential adopter."

Chesapeake Humane Society is accepting volunteers. To find out how you can make a difference in the lives of these animals, visit www.chesapeakehumane.org.

MORE MAKING A MARK:

Pediatrician in Virginia Beach helps children in Nicaragua as well

Heart failure survivor supports other women living with heart disease

Woman becomes a human hero for a pup with special needs

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.