The question on everyone’s mind right now: What would I do if I won the lottery?

The Mega Millions jackpot hit $667 million for Tuesday night’s drawing -- the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The jackpot has grown so much because no one has won since July 24.

It’s an inordinate amount of money, but the odds of winning are 302,575,350 to 1.

But what if you did win? What could that amount of money buy?

Here are some cool things and some stupid things to buy with the Mega Millions jackpot.

Cool things

Mar-a-Lago: At $23.1 million, you could buy 28 of President Trump’s “Winter White Houses” with a few thousand dollars left over.

The White House: $420 million. Buy one presidential home and have enough left over for 10 Mar-a-Lagos.

New York Islanders: The NHL team is worth $395 million as of 2017.

A castle in the French Riviera: This 8-bedroom castle is in Cannes and is selling for $17,255,451 USD. You could buy 38 of them.

Five private islands: You could buy Bahamanian islands Cave Cay ($60 million), Spectabilis Island ($62 million), Darby Island ($46 million) and Lera Cera ($24 million) and have more than enough left over to buy Florida’s Pumpkin Key ($95 million).

The most expensive car in the world: You could buy 138 Koenigsegg CCXR Trevitas, the most expensive car in the world at $4.8 million each. Or, save a few dollars and buy 148 Lamborghini Venenos at $4.5 million each.

The Hope Diamond: One of the most famous jewels in the world is worth between $200-$250 million, so you could afford at least two of them.

Original The Mummy movie poster from 1932: The 86-year-old poster is up for auction from Sotheby’s for a cool $950,000. If enough still existed, you could buy 702 posters.

First edition of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol: With one copy going for $500,000, you could buy 1,334 of them.

First edition of The Federalist Papers: Alexander Hamilton wrote 51 of the 85 articles in this collection that advocated for the ratification of the U.S. Constitution in 1787 and 1788. One copy is going for $450,000, so you could buy 1,482 of them.

Really old Scotch: The Glenlivet The Winchester Collection 50-year-old Single Malt Scotch Whiskey from Speyside, Scotland is available for $25,000. Go ahead and add 26,000 bottles to your cart.

Cinderella Castle sculpture: The sculpture by Arribas Brothers is set with more than 28,000 Swarovski crystals and costs $37,500. You could buy 17, 786 of them with your winnings. Too bad it’s a limited edition run of only 50.

Stupid things

447,651,007 Doritos Locos Tacos from Taco Bell

372,625,698 Slurpees from 7-Eleven

74,193,548 Publix chicken tender subs

2,605,977 couples ghost hunting starter kits

19,062,589 remote control flying sharks

102,773,498 3-packs of Bic lighters. That’s 308,320,493 lighters.

372,625,698 bottles of Coca-Cola

1,334,000,000 stamps

223,076,923 12-pack boxes of strawberry Poptarts. That’s 2,676,923,076 pastries.

39,258,387 copies of Taylor Swift's Reputation on CD.

