COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Sixty-four football players have died from heatstroke since 1995, including 47 high school students, making it a leading cause of death in high school sports, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile 83% of U.S. cities have experienced an increase in the number of extreme heat days annually according to an analysis by Climate Central.

The June 2018 death of University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair in the wake of a heat stroke on the practice field has sparked dramatic change at the University.

WUSA9 visited a recent practice session to document the kind of precautions the University has adopted. Here is what heat safety now looks like:

1) The intensity of practices and outdoor exposure is dictated by a formula of temperature and humidity according to an environmental heat plan. "Wet bulb" humidity and temperature measurements are taken on the field before and during each practice. When it's too hot and humid coaches are required to scale back.

2) On-site cooling tents are present at all football training camps and practices which provide shade, portable spray misters, recovery drinks and cooling towels.

3) Certified Athletic Trainers are present at all practices. Trainers now have enhanced trauma bags accessible for all practices and games that include rectal thermistors to assess core temperature and tarps with ice for cooling. All trauma bags have AEDs (automated external defibrillators).

4) Additional AEDs have been purchased for all facilities both indoor and outdoor.

5) 100 gallon cold water tubs are placed on football practice field to immediately immerse athletes whose body temperatures have gone too high.

6) A first responders training with the local first responders (e.g.Fire Department and EMS) is held annually each summer to help them understand the best way to access athletic facilities during emergency situations.

