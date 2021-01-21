Put Bernie anywhere! An NYU grad student created a way to see Bernie Sanders and his mittens at any address.

Nick Sawhney put together a website that taps into Google Maps. Type in any address, and the picture of Sanders bundled up on Inauguration Day appears there.

NEW YORK — There's no question. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders stood out on Inauguration Day, and, if you don't know, it was because of a picture that showed him sitting down.

Sanders seemed comfortably bundled up, legs crossed, wearing mittens that a teacher in his state of Vermont made, as he waited on the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the ceremony to begin. People quickly latched onto the image, and it became the basis of countless memes.

One of the people who latched onto it was Nick Sawhney, a 22-year-old Computer Science graduate student at New York University (NYU). Sawhney set up a website Wednesday with one goal: to let people take the now iconic image of Sanders and put it anywhere.

"I made the site on a whim because I had an hour to kill, and I thought it'd be a fun inside joke with my friends," Sawhney said via a Twitter message on Thursday. "Didn't expect it to blow up like this at all, but it's been a really fun time trying to keep it running all night."

Sawhney tweeted about the website, which taps into Google Maps.

I made a website where you can put bernie in places using google maps street view. Enjoy!https://t.co/UfY5g9xU2k pic.twitter.com/8rstiEXOHf — nick (@nick_sawhney) January 21, 2021

Using the site is about as easy as you can get. You type in an address, hit return, and Sanders and his mittens appear there.

Depending on the image that's pulled for that location, you could catch the senator sitting on a sidewalk, in an intersection or street, or grabbing some chair inside a building.

Sawhney's tweet about the website went out at 8:46 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 20). By 11 a.m. on Thursday, it had gotten more than 19,000 retweets and more than 106,000 likes.