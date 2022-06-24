13News Now Vault: Rare planet parade nearly 20 years in the making

For the first time in 18 years, a rare grouping of planets will be viewable to the naked eye. This event is not expected to happen again until 2040.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will line up in their natural order from the sun all throughout the month of June. Mercury may be difficult to see because of how dim it appears. However, in late June, the planet will become brighter as it climbs higher above the horizon.

This event is not expected to happen again until June 2040.

The best time to view this rare event appears to be June 24, according to Sky & Telescope magazine. Mercury will be easy to see, making the planetary parade much more enjoyable.

“If you have a telescope, you can go outside and probably point at Jupiter, find several of its moons, and look at the rings of Saturn as well," said Old Dominion University Planetarium Director Justin Mason.

A waning crescent moon will also be visible the morning of June 24, which will appear between Venus and Mars.

According to scientists, the best time to look at the sky will be about 45 minutes to one hour before sunrise.

If it's cloudy skies, don't fret! The event will be viewable the following mornings for roughly two weeks.