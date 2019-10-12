NORFOLK, Va. — It’s a regional food competition that grows bigger every year.

Jarrell Williams is the man behind the 5th annual Nomarama Slider Competition. He invited chefs from all over the region to O’Connor Brewing Company in Norfolk on January 11th.

The one who makes the best hamburger slider voted on by the public, wins the “golden spatula,” an award Williams said may have been inspired by SpongeBob SquarePants.

“The winner of [2019’s] competition, Barrel 17 won with their Jammin’ Goat,” said Williams. “The goat cheese on that burger…whoa.”

To prepare for the event, Williams and 13News Now anchor Philip Townsend did their own “research” at Doumar’s Cones & Barbecue in Norfolk Tuesday.