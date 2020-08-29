St. Louis shelter dog gets adopted after waiting 1,250 days

After sharing Bowie’s story, the shelter received more than 40 applications to adopt him

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A local shelter dog named Bowie who has been waiting more than 1,250 days to be adopted has finally found his forever home.

The 6-year-old pitbull was born in 2014 while in the care of Gateway Pet Guardians and was originally adopted as a puppy. He was returned to the shelter a few years later.

After spending a few months at the shelter, Bowie was placed in a foster home where he had been “crashing” for the last two and half years.

Many animal shelters experience a phenomenon where a pet in their care gets looked over time and time again through no fault of their own, the shelter said in a press release.

"He’s a great dog who is very well trained and just needs someone to give him a chance,” said Brittany Fleming, placement manager.

After sharing Bowie’s story, Gateway Pet Guardians received more than 40 applications to adopt him. The shelter met with a woman named Briana this week and Bowie went home with her Friday night.

The shelter shared a video of Bowie going home with his new mom.

In the video, one of the staff members says, "You're getting adopted, you ready?" and Bowie responds with a loud howl and a shake of his tail.

The rescue said Bowie needs to be the only pet in the home and he’s afraid of children. Since Briana doesn’t have any other pets or children, she’s a social worker and her roommate is a dog trainer, they were the perfect match!

“We thought it was a perfect fit for a sensitive guy like Bowie that sometimes just needs a little extra time to warm up to strangers,” the rescue told 5 On Your Side.

Bowie’s adoption fee was sponsored by “one of his fans” and his Briana will receive four free sessions of in-home private training and a professional photoshoot.