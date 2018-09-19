VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — What's better than you and your dog being able to play together at a water park on a hot summer day? Nothing we can think of right now.

But that's exactly what one water park in Virginia Beach wants to do for you this weekend!

The Wags N' Waves 2018 event will take place Sunday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ocean Breeze Waterpark on General Booth Blvd. in Virginia Beach!

Your dog can enjoy three fun-filled locations in the park including the Hook's Lagoon, Runaway Bay Wave Pool and the Adventure Rider.

You can purchase tickets in advance on the water park's website, but ticket prices will increase by $5 if you choose to purchase them at the park.

There are also a few pieces of documentation you will need to bring like proof of current rabies vaccination and waivers for each dog owner and guest.

Click here to learn more about the event and purchase tickets.

© 2018 WVEC