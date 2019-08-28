CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Ashley Brown was a novice when she started hanging out with members of the Hickory Grove Quilting Ministry.

That was early September 2016. A few weeks later, the Keith Scott police shooting happened, and riots followed.

“That first night we were on bikes for over 19 hours. You just go home; you just wanna crash. But you still have that stress there,” Brown said.

Her newfound hobby helped her handle the chaos that was unfolding in uptown.

“It definitely helped process through that stress and brought some relief and some joy through those few days that we had to deal with, and the stress that came with things community members were saying, the negativity towards police,” she said.

Brown first learned about the quilting group during a community meeting at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church. Her captain saw the ministry mentioned on a flyer.

Hearing about the group of quilters got Brown excited about sewing again.

She bought a sewing machine a few years back in hopes of making clothes for her dogs. While that endeavor didn’t pan out, the machine was finally about to be put to good use.

Brown asked around about the ministry, got in touch with some members, and started planning.

“I went out and bought all kinds of fabric. I had no pattern in mind, didn’t know what I was looking for. And then I showed up (at a meeting) with a huge bag of fabric and no pattern,” she said.

The quilting coordinator, Kim Bucklin, had to curb Brown’s enthusiasm a bit.

“And she’s like, ‘Uh, slow down a little bit. Let’s look at a pattern. Here’s one I usually teach for my beginning class,’” Brown said.

Just days after starting her quilting adventure, Brown had to put her project on hold so she could put in long hours working the riots.

That meant she couldn’t make the weekly quilt meetings for awhile. However, she was determined to keep up.

“Here we are, working 16+ hour days. I go home, and I’m pulling up YouTube (quilting) techniques because I didn’t want to get behind,” Brown said.

Her dedication helped her get the hang of it.

Brown has been making quilts with the ministry for three years now. Members can work on personal projects, but they also donate quilts to organizations like the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Special Olympics North Carolina.

The ministry recently spent more than 100 hours on nine quilts that were donated to On Eagles Wings – an organization that helps victims of sex trafficking.

“It’s such a huge problem, not just in Charlotte or the United States, but all over the world. I couldn’t imagine myself or my children going through anything like that,” Brown said.

The ministry also donates quilts to the Child Development-Community Police program. The hope is that these “quilts of comfort” will help a kid who’s been through a traumatic experience.

“The things they see…it’s hard enough for an adult to see, let alone someone that’s 8, 9, 10-years-old,” Brown said.

Others who benefit from the quilting ministry include Alzheimer’s and chemotherapy patients. Brown said most of the finished products have a message to connect the recipient to the quiltmaker.

“They know that people care. That there is love that goes into the quilt,” said Brown. “That people did take time out of their day to put that together, to help honor them, or help them get through some kind of an experience that they might have a little trouble getting through.”

Brown said the benefit she gets from quilting is two-fold.

“This is a community engagement thing for me,” she said. “However, a quilt that takes 100 hours, two hours of it might be the community engagement/work part of it, and the rest of it’s personal time that I’m spending here with my new friends.”

“It’s just a great way to meet people and still provide to those that are in need,” she added.

As for the ministry, having a police officer in the group has its perks. Once, an alarm went off at the church while Brown was quilting, and she was able to respond right away, Fortunately, it was false.

"Even if I'm not on the clock, I'm still in uniform and drive the police car everywhere, and it's my duty to respond."

Anyone can join the Hickory Grove Quilting Ministry.

The group meets every Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Agape Room of the Family Life Center at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church. They also hold “quilt shops” once a month on Saturdays.

Members use their own money to buy fabric and batting. Contributions can be made to an account that was set up to reimburse the quilters.

