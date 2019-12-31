NORFOLK, Va. — Most people don't follow through with their New Year's Resolution.

We tracked down some expert tips to help you stick with your resolution all year.

First, be introspective.

A Yale psychologist told Business Insider, people should only try something new or set goals that are really important to them personally. Think of it as a change you’d like to make even if no one else is watching.

Think hard about your resolution and be honest with yourself, and don’t forget to be specific when setting your goals. For example, instead of saying “I want to read more this year,” say, “My goal is to read three books by March.”

The next tip is to try and stick to your goal for a month, no matter what it is.

It’s not an arbitrary amount of time, it’s science. The brain and body adjust to routines, and after about four weeks you can develop a habit if you’re consistent enough.

Finally, change your bad habits to good habits.

This is a great tip if you’re trying to get rid of a bad habit like biting your nails. Replace that habit with something that’s good for you, like getting a manicure every month.

According to the preventive healthcare company EHE, people who spend time and money keeping their nails healthy will end up biting them less. And if you don’t want to splurge at the salon, there are plenty of at-home options you can treat yourself with.