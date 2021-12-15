13News Now Vault: 'Drachenfire' was grabbing the attention of coaster enthusiasts 30 years ago

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens Williamsburg is stirring up a lot of excitement, teasing the public with a brand new POV video of the park’s newest rollercoaster, Pantheon.
13News Now is going back 30 years to 1991 when people were also getting excited about a new coaster.
At the time our story aired in July that year the coaster wasn’t named yet, and the park was hoping to rebound from a recession that started the year before.
They welcomed in enthusiasts to check out a miniature replica of what would soon become Drachenfire.
Like Pantheon today, Drachenfire was going to offer up something completely new, featuring a 150-foot tall lift hill, six inversions, and a zero-gravity camelback element.
One of the inversions was removed after the 1994 season to improve ride comfort, and the ride ultimately ended up being a failure for the park.
Drachenfire was closed down in 1998.
Busch Gardens wouldn’t make the same mistake again, rolling out a line of successful coasters including Alpengeist, Apollo’s Chariot, Griffon, and Verbolten.
Coaster fanatics are hoping for one more when Pantheon opens in March 2022.