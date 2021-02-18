5-year-old Noah Schneider requested stickers and cards after being hospitalized for two months, recovering from COVID-19. The packages haven't stopped rolling in.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Last Thursday, ABC10 aired Noah Schneider's story; the 5-year-old's life-long battle with cystic fibrosis, his recent complications from COVID-19 and his request for stickers and cards. Shortly after his story aired, Good Morning America shared his journey as well and as of Wednesday, Noah has received more than 600 packages, filled with stickers and cards.

"Just now, like two minutes ago, I got word that there are 400 in the loading dock at the moment, from today," Noah's mom, Haley Schneider explained from the waiting room at Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento. "Yeah, I’m smiling under my mask."

Schneider said they have received so many packages, her husband had to borrow a truck to get the first load home.

"I was overwhelmed, like I teared up," Schneider said.

As Noah continues his battle, Schneider told ABC10 Noah had taken a step backward in his recovery over the weekend but was in good spirits.

"So we've just been taking them in to him one at a time to spread the joy," Schneider explained. "He loves them."

Now, overloaded with mostly Paw Patrol stickers, Schneider has given some to her two other children and will be donating some to Sutter Medical Center.

If anyone would like to continue to send goodies, she said Noah also loves crafts and Play-Doh. Since Noah is still in the hospital, Schneider explained that he enjoys activities he can do in his bed.

Noah has been in the hospital since December 30, after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Because he was also born with cystic fibrosis, a lung disease, Noah is no stranger to hospitals but has had a harder time recovering.

"Noah doesn't actively have COVID, but he has damage from COVID that we're trying to get over and trying to figure out what we're going to do next," Schneider explained.

Schneider said since Good Morning America and ABC10 shared Noah's story, she has gotten tons of Facebook messages and friend requests from people wondering how they can support Noah. She has since created a Facebook group for him, NOAH STRONG, and a GoFundMe to help her family recover financially after a very long hospital stay.