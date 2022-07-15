Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center gets new boat for dolphin-watching tours

It can fit 40 passengers and is partially covered by a canvas awning. The aquarium will be able to take out guests 6 years and older for 70-minute tours.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center just rolled out a new dolphin-watching boat to give tours on.

The Atlantic Scout is an inflatable, low-lying boat that the aquarium said is the first of its kind on the East Coast.

"What makes the Atlantic Scout distinct is that it seats guests at sea level and provides a quieter and more adventurous experience with nature," wrote spokeswoman Mackenzie Di Nardo.

It can fit 40 passengers and is partially covered by a canvas awning. The aquarium will be able to take out guests 6 years and older for 70-minute tours.

Their other boat, the Atlantic Explorer, is larger and runs 90-minute tours.

We're thrilled to announce the arrival of our new dolphin watching boat, the Atlantic Scout! This is a rigid inflatable boat and low-lying, which gives guests (ages 6+) a closer look at the wildlife on tours. Tickets are now available: https://t.co/8SUgOMcNGr 🛥️ 🐬@rovercruises pic.twitter.com/414QS3F8Eb — Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) July 14, 2022

One thing to note -- since this boat is smaller, and ebbs and flows with waves, it might be less comfortable for people who are prone to motion or seasickness.

The tickets for an Atlantic Scout ride are $34.95, and a portion of that money goes to education, research, and conservation initiatives.