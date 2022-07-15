Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center gets new boat for dolphin-watching tours

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center just rolled out a new dolphin-watching boat to give tours on.
The Atlantic Scout is an inflatable, low-lying boat that the aquarium said is the first of its kind on the East Coast.
"What makes the Atlantic Scout distinct is that it seats guests at sea level and provides a quieter and more adventurous experience with nature," wrote spokeswoman Mackenzie Di Nardo.
It can fit 40 passengers and is partially covered by a canvas awning. The aquarium will be able to take out guests 6 years and older for 70-minute tours.
Their other boat, the Atlantic Explorer, is larger and runs 90-minute tours.
One thing to note -- since this boat is smaller, and ebbs and flows with waves, it might be less comfortable for people who are prone to motion or seasickness.
The tickets for an Atlantic Scout ride are $34.95, and a portion of that money goes to education, research, and conservation initiatives.
In the winter, people can also book boat tours from the aquarium to go whale-watching off the coast of Virginia.