Virginia Beach assistant principal creates rap to raise school spirit during COVID-19 pandemic

This new school year will be starting out differently for Virginia Beach high school students, so one assistant principal thought of a way to life their spirits.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's the start of a new school year, but under different circumstances.

So Dr. William Washington put together a song in hopes to bring happiness and a sense of pride to the community of Bayside.

“Music seems to be a way to connect people… and make them happy and I tried to create something that would connect us all," Washington said.

Dr. Washington is the Assistant Principal at Bayside High School and has a background in music which inspired him to write and rap in this music video. It has gone viral throughout the community and even led to one student reaching out to Dr. Washington to collaborate on an upcoming project.

“Hopefully, this will motivate students to just kind of promote Bayside in a positive way," Washington said.