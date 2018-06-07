VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- It was quite a surprise for Virginia Beach police officers last Friday morning...

It was that morning they found out that one of their police horses, Dutchess, was in labor!

According to a Facebook post on the Virginia Beach Police Department page, their 13-year-old Police Mount, Dutchess, joined the force in October 2017.

Police say that she was a little skinny when they first got her, so they put in an extra effort to feed her more. Little did they know, they were feeding for two!

Staff at the mounted patrol barn found out she was in labor the morning of June 29 and helped her through her delivery.

They named her foal Lady Justice! Officers say she's healthy and doing fine and will eventually join the patrol unit!

