Volunteer keeps it rolling for people through Meals on Wheels

Dave Fuleihan said he remembers riding with his parents as they made deliveries for Meals on Wheels. At 75 years old, he keeps the family tradition going.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Meals on Wheels is a service about which many people know by name. What you might not realize is how much work it takes to keep the program running.

13News Now had the opportunity to ride around with 75-year-old Dave Fuleihan, who spends his time volunteering with Meals on Wheels.

“I wanted to follow in my dad’s footsteps,” said Flueihan, reminiscing back to the 1970s when he would ride around with his parents as they volunteered with Meals on Wheels.

After he retired about seven years ago, Flueihan decided it was time to take the step into volunteering.

“They said, 'When can you start?' I said, 'I can start right away.' They gave me a route that first day," he shared. “I probably volunteer two to four times a week, depending on when I am scheduled.”

Flueihan said he has a volunteer heart and that rings true with everyone that encounters him.

“It (Meals on Wheels) is a godsend, it really is,” said Gene, who receives weekly deliveries for him and his wife.

Though Flueihan is retired, he still works two part-time jobs. He said he always will make volunteering for Meals on Wheels a priority.

“I consider it a job in the sense that I’m committed,” said Flueihan.