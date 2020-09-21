Voyage to the Deep: Underwater Adventure Exhibition open at Nauticus

Get ready for an underwater excursion where you don't have to get wet!

NORFOLK, Va. — The "Voyage to the Deep: Underwater Adventure" exhibition is now displayed at Nauticus. The exhibition is the first of its kind in the U.S. and it's making its debut in Norfolk.

Voyage to the Deep is a 6,000 square-foot exhibition produced and developed by the Australian National Maritime Museum and serves as a bonus to classroom curriculums and STEM learning.

With the coronavirus pandemic going on right now, it gives kids the ability to get out of the house and learn something new.

"This exhibit has lots of STEM components. Science, technology, engineering, and math, but we do it in a fun, engaging way and families just love it,” Executive Director of Nauticus Stephen Kirkland explained.

Families and students can learn how to operate simple machines and gain a better understanding and knowledge of our natural environment under the sea.

Educators were also in-house giving demonstrations. Opening day was Saturday, Sept. 19.

From the octopus garden to the huge submarine model complete with a periscope, propellers, and control station, there are tons of activities to choose from.

"The coolest thing of course is that you get to drive the sub. It's a simulation and it takes two people to drive it. You really have to learn to work as a team. You get to see whales and sharks and you get to crash into the bottom of the ocean,” Kirkland said.

The exhibition allows 50 people at a time and face coverings are required.

Due to this being such a hands-on exhibition, the staff is cleaning throughout each visit and the team at Nauticus has set aside 20 minutes in between each showing to thoroughly clean before new people arrive.