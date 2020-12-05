We're excited to share that 13News Now has been honored with 3 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards!

We're celebrating big time at 13News Now. Our team received three 2020 Edward R. Murrow Awards, including one for overall excellence.

NORFOLK, Va. — We're really proud and truly honored here at 13News Now. The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) recognized us with three 2020 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including one for overall excellence.

Our region (Region 12) includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia.

The Murrow Awards recognize the work of local and national media organizations that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, show technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

We're extremely glad to be serving the communities of Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina.

These are the three awards we received:

Overall Excellence

Excellence in Sound

Excellence in Video

Here was our submission for Overall Excellence:

This was the story recognized for Excellence in Sound:

Here was our entry for Excellence in Video:

Again, we are extremely proud of the work we do and of the team we have here at 13News Now. Thank you for your continued support, Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina. It's a privilege to be part of both communities.