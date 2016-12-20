Coastal Connections is 13News Now's community events program, connecting viewers with entertaining and informative local affairs.

Find out what's happening across Hampton Roads and decide what to do, from family fun to health activities to public service. With so many local events to choose from, Coastal Connections provides a taste of what our area has to offer.

The program serves users across multiple platforms, including on air, on your mobile device, on the 13News Now website, and on social media.

Coastal Connections airs on 13News Now one Sunday each month at noon. You can also watch the latest episode online:

Do you know of a community or non-profit organization that would like to discuss their upcoming event? Email Elizabeth Fimian at efimian@wvec.com with the following information:

  • Your name, email address and phone number
  • Name of organization and brief description
  • Event title, location, date and time
  • Event web link/contact information
  • Brief description of event

PHOTOS: Guests on Coastal Connections

PHOTOS: Guests on Coastal Connections
01 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Jeff Bruzzesi, President & Owner of Closet Factory, talks about the Mid-Atlantic Home and Outdoor Show.</span></p>
02 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Scott Jackson, Producer/Director of Virginia International Tattoo, talks about the Virginia Arts Festival during our March 26, 2017 show.</span></p>
03 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Hannah Billings, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for The Up Center, talks about "Step Up for The Up Center" </span><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">during our March 26, 2017 show.</span></p>
04 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Paula Beckett and Shannon Gibson </span><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">talk about the Celebrity Cook-Off.</span></p>
05 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Kathryn Peterson-Lambert & Ryan Downey </span><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">talk about the International Children's Festival.</span></p>
06 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Val Empson &</span> <span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Glenn Waldschlager talk about the Sonrise Music Festival.</span></p>
07 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Ken Armstrong, Senior VP of Cardiac & Transplant Services at Sentara Healhcare (and 2018 HR Heart Walk Chair), and Charles Southall, heart attack survivor & Chief Engineer at Newport News Shipbuilding, talk about AHA Heart Walks.</span></p>
08 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Stacey Velines, Vice President of Development of The King's Daughters Board of Directors, and Julie Beck, Treasurer of The King's Daughters Board of Directors, talk about the Downtown Circle of The King's Daughters 17th Annual Oyster Roast.</span></p>
09 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Glenn Sutch talks about Waterside District.</span></p>
10 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Brittany Deuso with </span><a data-hovercard="/ajax/hovercard/page.php?id=165744346772452&extragetparams=%7B%22directed_target_id%22%3A0%7D" data-hovercard-prefer-more-content-show="1" href="https://www.facebook.com/TidewaterPT/" style="color: rgb(54, 88, 153); cursor: pointer; text-decoration: none; font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Tidewater Physical Therapy, Inc.</a><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;"> talks about women's health and pelvic floor therapy.</span></p>
11 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Brian Swets and Davy Smith talk about Build One Portsmouth.</span></p>
12 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Kim Wimbish, Founder of KMK Productions, and heart disease survivor Taylor Henderson talk about the Heartbeat Gala.</span></p>
13 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Reynaldo Ramirez and Maurita Howell talk about Soundscapes.</span></p>
14 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Beth Bilderback, PR Specialist at Nauticus, and puppeteer EC Hanna talk about Dickens' Christmas Towne.</span></p>
15 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Roxie Hoven, Norfolk CASA Executive Director, and Amy Twisdale, Norfolk CASA Volunteer Coordinator, talk about CASA.</span></p>
16 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Jim Wofford, General Manager of MacArthur Center, talks about MacArthur Center holiday events.</span></p>
17 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Dr. Elias Siraj with the EVMS Strelitz Diabetes Center talks about Diabetes Awareness Month.</span></p>
18 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Major James Allison with The Salvation Army talks about the Angel Tree program.</span></p>
19 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">J&A Race Directors, Jerry and Amy Frostick, talk about The Wicked 10K.</span></p>
20 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Angel Livas, President of DC Media Connection, talks about the Small, Women and Minority Business Conference.</span></p>
21 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Debra Freeman, Communications and Marketing Director for the Downtown Hampton Development Partnership, and Ryan Downey, HCVB Director of Media and Communications, talk about Downtown Hampton's New Year's Eve Block Party.</span></p>
22 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Dr. Jill D. Partlow, DVM visits with Mattie the well behaved Corgie to discuss pet holiday hazard prevention.</span></p>
23 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Dr. Thomas Lundquist, Chief Medical Officer of Optima Health, talks about the American Heart Association's 2017 Hampton Roads Heart Ball.</span></p>
24 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Justin Hampton, Benefits Program Specialist for Virginia Beach Human Services, Kodi Fleming, Exec. Director of Communities in Schools of Hampton Roads, and Winfield Edwards talk about the CROP Foundation (Community Resource Opportunity Foundation).</span></p>
25 / 25
<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 33, 41); font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Jeanne Evans-Cox, Executive Director of the Central Business District Association, and Tony Nero, Chairman of the Last Night on The Town committee, talk about Last Night on The Town (the New Year's Eve event at Town Center in Virginia Beach).</span></p>
© 2018 WVEC