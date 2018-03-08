VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — There's good, and then there's take-your-wig-off good. When Tecia Williams tried the McDonald's fresh meat Quarter Pounder, it was time to remove the hair.

Williams is a licensed cosmetologist and a wig designer who lives in Virginia Beach. She hadn't had a Quarter Pounder in years, but, recently, her husband convinced her she had to give the newly-launched "fresh" version a try. A skeptical Williams agreed. She sat down in front of a camera when she sampled it, and the reaction and review are fantastic.

"I need to get comfortable! I got to get comfortable to eat this thing!" Williams said in the video she posted on Facebook as she removed her wig. Williams eventually broke into song: "I got me a McDonald's, Quarter Pounder, and I'm comfortable, with no wig on. I got the Quarter Pounder, Quarter Pounder, yeah, baby!"

Williams shared the video with 13News Now, and wrote: "When I tell you it was fresh, it was FRESH. LOL. Definitely better now than before. I stopped eating their burgers and would just get hashbrowns and hotcakes for breakfast. Hubby talked me into trying the burger. I'm in love!!!!! Lol"

We...are in love with the video!

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC