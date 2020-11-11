Hey, big guy. A York-Poquoson auxiliary deputy rescued this huge turtle.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office posted a picture of Auxiliary Deputy Jason Patch holding the large turtle he found. Patch released it at Newport News Park.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — It was a really big find in York County Wednesday. The person who made it was an auxiliary deputy with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office. The find, itself, was a turtle.

It was a hefty-sized turtle.

The sheriff's office posted a picture of Auxiliary Deputy Jason Patch holding the giant turtle on its Facebook page. We're not sure, but it looks like the turtle managed a little smile for the camera. Maybe that's because it realized Patch rescued it.

After the photo op, Patch took the turtle to Newport News Park in Newport News and released the turtle into the water.