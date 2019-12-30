MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Trains, planes and automobiles. The Smith Family AirBnBs run the gamut of unique guest experiences.

"I'm not just looking to have a string of AirBnBs just to have a string of AirBnBs. I'm looking to have really interesting ones that have something different to present to the public," said Adrienne Smith.

After successfully running a refurbished WWII train car and a converted airplane hangar, the family is getting ready to unveil their latest AirBnB venture, a Dolly Parton-themed camper that they plan to open in the spring.

Tayler Smith and her mom, Adrienne, came up with the idea for the Parton Fantasy Camper while on a drive from New York to Tenn.

WBIR

"On the interior, there are lots of nods to her, so I was constantly doing research to figure out what we were going to put in here that makes it feel fun and kitschy, but not too over the top," said Tayler Smith, who designs the spaces alongside her mother, Adrienne.

Her dad, Dean, considers himself the Vice President of Guest Experiences and is the first face visitors see when they pull onto the Smith's six-acre property. The other six faces and tails belong to the family's friendly Goldendoodles.

"It’s kind of funny because those six dogs have been in so many of the reviews and comments that AirBnB actually sent us a logo’d dog bowl," Dean Smith said.

The family says they enjoy working together, even when Tayler Smith is in New York where she works as a photographer, her parents often send her pictures of the guest book entries.

Platform 1346, a converted train car, is the family's most popular space.

WBIR

"They share their stories. Sometimes they're mourning the loss of a family member, sometimes they're staying on their honeymoon or a family vacation from really far away. I love the stories that unfold here," Tayler Smith said.

No matter the reason for a guest's stay, the Smiths love hosting them for an experience that's a lot more than just a place to sleep.