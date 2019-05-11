VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Looking to adopt soon? Well, the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center wants you to come their way.

The shelter posted on their Facebook page that they're currently caring for 134 dogs. As they put it, "Y'all. That's a lot of dogs."

From Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 45 dogs were brought to the shelter, 12 of which were surrendered by their owner, 28 dogs were adopted, 21 dogs were returned to their owner and 11 dogs were transferred to rescue partners.

Staffers encourage you to come to the shelter to look around if your pet is missing and that if you need to rehome a pet, please consider doing so privately.

RELATED: Craft brewery puts rescue dogs on beer labels to find them forever homes

RELATED: Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter hosts free rabies clinic

RELATED: Hundreds of strangers try to save beagle that animal control says killed 'domestic poultry'

RELATED: Norfolk SPCA raises money with silent auction