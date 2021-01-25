A Norfolk food ministry gets support after nearly shutting down

The Village Family Ministry has a new food distribution site to help families in need.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many organizations to change the way they operate, including the way in which they distribute food to families in need.



A Norfolk food ministry almost shut down due to the pandemic, until they were able to get some much-needed support.

On Sunday, volunteers with the Village Family Ministry stuffed bags, boxes of food, and clothes for families in Norfolk.

Village Family Ministry Founder Natisha Wilson said the need in the community has grown throughout the pandemic.



“We’re anticipating at least 300 families," said Wilson.

Wilson said the pandemic forced her food distribution site to shut down less than a month ago.



“We were in the process our packing items and putting them in storage. We were going to close temporarily, possibly permanently due to the limited resources, the pandemic, and also cause we lost some of our donors," said Wilson.



Wilson explained their organization depends on community donations.

Members at First Calvary Baptist Church heard about Wilson’s mission and offered her a space to keep her ministry going.

James Wilson, the chief usher at First Calvary Baptist Church said helping each other is for the good of the entire community.