Virginia Beach business owners adapting to new COVID-19 restrictions

Some Hampton Roads business owners have mixed feelings about the new restrictions - there's a curfew, and there are limits on personal gatherings.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Thursday, business owners were anxiously awaiting the announcement from Governor Ralph Northam about the new COVID-19 health-safety restrictions.

Their feelings, learning about the new curfew and gathering cap of 10 people, were mixed.

James Bryan, the marketing director for Zieders American Dream Theater, watched every second of Governor Northam’s press conference about the new health and safety restrictions.

For the theater it means a longer wait time to get more guests inside.

"It stung a little bit when he said for the next two months," Bryan said. "Not that we didn’t know that but having him say it. It’s another two months of us not being able to open our doors to fill capacity."

Bryan said the theater will still have shows.

The Gala 417, though, was forced to reschedule some of their weddings due to the new capacity restrictions.

"Going down to 10 people isn’t very realistic, so we are having to start over with these brides - to go back to the drawing board to help find them a brand new wedding date," said The Gala 417 Owner Amberly Ferguson.

Bryan is trying to find hope in all this uncertainty, in the form of the COVID-19 vaccine. It was approved by a US advisory board Thursday night.

“To know that it's out there, which means for us it’s good news in a way, which means we’re getting closer to the day where we completely open our doors up and invite everybody back in," said Bryan.