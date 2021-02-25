Banding Together: Academy of Music allows kids with disabilities to play in ensemble

The Academy of Music's "Band-Together" program gives children with disabilities the chance to play in an ensemble.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Band-Together program located at The Academy of Music in Norfolk has recently begun its pilot program.

Karen Jackson, the creator and instructor for the program, says she got the idea in the middle of the pandemic. She was inspired by her daughter who has autism and wanted to create a program where disabled students were given a chance to learn and play instruments together.

She now teaches individual and group classes that consist of disabled and able-bodied students, spanning all types of ages and instrumental backgrounds.

Her ultimate goal is to be able to form an ensemble consisting of all sorts of instruments and students when it will be safe to do so. Her hope is to bring all sorts of people from the community regardless of talent or ability together through their love of music.