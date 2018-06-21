RICHMOND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A woman in Richmond learned firsthand Wednesday how much she is loved by her community.

For 31 years, Doreen Moody has been driving a school bus in Richmond. She's driven half a million miles. Transported generations of kids.

On this last day school, Miss Doreen drove her busload of students home, for the last time. After three decades, Doreen is retiring.

"I can't tell you how much these kids mean to me," she said. "I can't even put it into words."

And it’s clear how much Doreen means to these kids.

Before getting off the bus, students stopped to say goodbye and hug Miss Doreen. Many kids were in tears. So was Doreen. Many older siblings and families were also waiting at bus stops to say thanks and give Doreen flowers and cards.

After dropping off her last student, Doreen was driving back when she said, "I feel like I left my heart back there."

Moments later, Doreen was surprised with the star treatment: A police escort and a huge welcoming committee waiting for her at the school.

Doreen said leaving is bittersweet but she is looking forward to never setting her alarm again.

