What are some of the signs of alcohol dependency

A U.S. congresswoman entering rehab is a reminder that anyone can suffer from substance abuse issues.

Arizona Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick revealed this week she was taking time off to get treatment for alcohol dependence.

She also fell last week and will need physical therapy. Maybe you know someone who has a substance abuse problem. It can easy to hide it, at first.

A national abuse institute says more than 14 million adults have alcohol use disorder and about 88,000 people die from alcohol abuse every year.

Not everyone who's an alcoholic looks like one - but there are some common red flags.

Is the person drinking in the morning or when they're alone?

Are they getting drunk when they didn't intend to?

Are they losing friends or relationships because of drinking, but won't quit?

And are they not keeping up with major responsibilities?

If you think you have a problem, you can call this number below