All aboard! The Spirit of Norfolk is setting sail this Friday with new safety procedures in place

Officials say they understand there's still some anxiety about cruising during a pandemic but new regulations are designed to keep everyone as safe as possible.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Spirit of Norfolk is setting sail this Friday for its first voyage in months and officials say there is more than enough room to social distance on the massive yacht.

The iconic cruise ship had to suspend operations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales and Marketing Director Tina Swan says she understands the anxiety some feel about cruising during the pandemic, but the crew of the Spirit is taking every precaution.

"We have heard that some guests are still concerned, rightly so," Swan said. "Our organization is putting in place all the procedures that are necessary to keep everything safe."

Swan said the crew is already strict when it comes to hygiene but new "elevated" cleaning procedures are in place to ensure guests safely enjoy the ride.

"We don't want to lose the feeling of getting out on the water because that feeling is priceless," Swan said.

"This is where folks want to be, this is where the fresh air is. This is also where the priceless views are. Imagine when we pull out -- that breeze, the wind, and you really feel like you're getting away and you're like, 'What pandemic!'"

The Spirit of Norfolk will cast off while operating at 50% of its total capacity and guests will dine with six feet of space between them.

"These are signs that say that the table is actually closed," Swan said. "So we already have taken into consideration and have already measured."

The buffet is open but there is a protective shield around it, and an attendant will serve each guest.

Hand sanitizer is readily available throughout the ship, and guests will be required to wear masks when they're not eating or drinking.

There are regulations for crew members as well, who will also wear masks.

"We've got the mandatory crew health screening that they have to do every time that they come on board," Swan said. "They have to have their temperature checked and they have to have the proper PPE on board."

Officials have also revised the boarding and ticketing process to allow for social distancing and "touch-less entry."

Swan said fans of the Spirit have been looking forward to its reopening and that she's even gotten lots of requests for weddings.

She said there are still spaces available for this Friday's cruise and over the weekend, including a sailing opportunity on Father's Day.