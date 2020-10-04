x
America's new pastime: the walk

Under quarantine, walking may be the most viable activity, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

NORFOLK, Va. — The list of benefits is longer than any path you may walk. 

Mental, physical and emotional: walking provides for the body like you might not expect based on its level of leisure. Those benefits are more important now than ever before. 

With a nation yearning for a sight beyond the walls of their living room, walking is a chance to get some fresh air without losing sight of social distance. 

With gyms closed and sports banished, walking provides cardiovascular exercise. 

Lastly, with a new disheartening headline seemingly every day, a walk provides an escape from the harsh reality in which we all currently exist. 

The first activity we all learned, has come in handy now more than ever. 

