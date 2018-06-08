COLON, MI -- Move over Uber, there’s a new service in town offering some real horsepower in Michigan!

According to West Michigan TV news station WWMT, Timothy Hochstedler likes to call it "Amish Uber." The horse and buggy service gives travelers a chance to travel back in time and enjoy the simple life!

Not only that, upon the horse and buggy, visitors get the chance to experience Colon without the constant distractions of driving a car.

Plus, who wouldn't trade their car engine for a real live horse engine instead?

To catch a ride on the Amish Uber, all it takes is a simple flagging down, so put away that cell phone.

We must say, $5 is beyond worth it for an unforgettable experience upon the Amish Uber!

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WFMY