Nearly 100 dogs and puppies rescued from Hertford County breeder

The Humane Society of the United States was called to help with an animal neglect case. Rescuers were shocked by the conditions.

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Humane Society of the United States is helping the Hertford County Sheriff's Office with rescuing nearly 100 dogs and puppies from a breeding farm.

The dogs and puppies living on this property appeared to be lacking basic care and were living in "unsanitary, hazardous conditions," according to a press release from the Humane Society.

A veterinarian immediately noticed that many of the dogs were very thin and weak with visible ribs and hip bones showing through the dogs' skin. Many had eye issues, skin conditions, missing hair and/or open sores.

Rescuers even found a mother dog with matted fur and puppies so young their eyes hadn't opened being crated inside the residence.

"My heart aches for the mother dogs who have had no choice but to give birth in these sickening, unsafe conditions- this is no place for a puppy," North Carolina Humane Society Director Gail Thomssen said.

The Hertford County Sheriff's Office requested help from the Humane Society after people reported buying sick puppies from the breeder.

Sheriff Dexter Hayes thanked the Humane Society, deputies and Emergency Medical Services "for their assistance in ensuring the wellbeing of these animals."

The Humane Society is transporting the rescued animals to an undisclosed location where they will be given the medical care they desperately need.