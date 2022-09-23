17-year-old Komodo dragon at Virginia Aquarium passes away

The aquarium said Sanchez lived a wholesome life and was easily motivated by food, which made him a fast learner during behavioral training.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium is mourning the loss of one of its long-time Komodo dragons that spent more than 15 years there.

The dragon, Sanchez, lived to be 17 years old, the aquarium said in a news release.

"He loved resting in the sunlight, overlooking Owls Creek, and coming nose-to-nose with guests who visited him," the aquarium wrote. "He will be missed dearly."

Sanchez was born on Jan. 5, 2005, at the Columbus Zoo and joined the Virginia Aquarium when its Restless Planet exhibit gallery opened in 2007.

This week, the aquarium's veterinary and animal care teams noticed Sanchez’s health was declining. The team tried to treat him, but his health and quality of life didn't get better.

After a further study of his condition, Sanchez was euthanized with the veterinary and animal care teams by his side, according to the aquarium.

“As I personally reflect on Sanchez’s impact, it gives me great comfort knowing he was one of our most powerful ambassadors. We will miss him deeply,” Cynthia Whitbred-Spanoulis, the executive director of the Virginia Aquarium, wrote. “This news is devasting, especially for our herpetology team and our veterinary staff. They are devoted to providing outstanding care for our animals. We appreciate your support and understanding during this difficult time.”