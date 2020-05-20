2020 Blue Crab Survey: populations fine, if a little smaller than in 2019

This year's data shows that there are less crabs in the Bay than surveyors found last year - but there was only a slight difference.

The results from the 2020 blue crab winter dredge survey are in, and the news is this: the crabs are alright.

A release from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation said the annual survey is a combined effort of the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Chris Moore, an ecosystem scientist from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation broke down the results well.

"Although the blue crab numbers in the Bay are down from last year, overall they continue to remain well above the numbers seen in the late 1990s and mid-2000s that raised such concern," he said.

Moore said the blue crab is an important part of this area's culture, and the coronavirus pandemic is an especially important time to support local watermen with curbside seafood purchases.

They've been fishing the species responsibly, and need community support to make it through an economically challenging summer.