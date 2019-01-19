RALEIGH, N.C. — Twenty-one horses were found dead Friday at an abandoned property in Wake County, according to Gwen Roberts with Horses for Hope.

There were six large horses and 15 mini horses found. Roberts said she was contacted by a neighbor. She believes the horses died of thirst and that none of the 21 looked like they had tried to get out of a pen to get water.

Roberts called the scene horrible.

The only survivor was a dog that is also in bad shape.

Roberts said the person who lived at the property, which is along the 10300 block of Fanny Brown Road in southern Raleigh, had not been seen since December. That prompted neighbors to go check on the animals.