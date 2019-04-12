SAN ANTONIO — A 270-pound wild boar was captured in a San Antonio family's backyard.

The big boar had been terrorizing the family and their pet pot belly pigs for weeks. So they called Ortiz Game Management to set up a hog trap.

Monday, the family woke up to see the boar chasing a deer that had gotten caught in the trap. The experts then came in to get the hog.



Feral hogs are known to damage property in Texas neighborhoods. But last month, a woman was killed by a pack of feral hogs in southeast Texas.

The USDA says 2.6 million feral hogs live in the Lone Star State.

RELATED: Feral hog population a big problem in Texas

RELATED: 'It's one of the worst things I've ever seen': Caretaker attacked, killed by feral hogs, sheriff says