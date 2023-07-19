5 Virginia K9s get fitted for custom-fit ballistic vests

The dogs are from the Virginia Beach Police Department, U.S. Navy and Virginia State Police.

NORFOLK, Va. — Five Virginia K9 dogs were fitted for $3,000 custom-fit ballistic vests in Norfolk Wednesday morning with help from Spike's K9 Fund.

The dogs, which are from the Virginia Beach Police Department, U.S. Navy and Virginia State Police, are getting the vests for free thanks to donations to Spike's K9 Fund.

According to the fund, the vests are ballistic and stab resistant, weighing on average 1.5 pounds. They fit like a second skin, allowing the K9 dogs to be fully mobile when working.