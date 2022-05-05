Welcome, Cricket! OBX welcomes 6th foal of the season

The foaling season is when the wild Colonial Spanish Mustangs on the Outer Banks start giving birth to their babies.

COROLLA, N.C. — The sixth foal of the 2022 season has made her first public appearance!

The Corolla Wild Horse fund took to Facebook to post photos of the new filly, named Cricket, Thursday evening.

Our newest foal has made her first public appearance! She was born on Tuesday, and her name is Cricket. This brings the... Posted by Corolla Wild Horse Fund on Thursday, May 5, 2022

The foaling season is when the wild Colonial Spanish Mustangs on the Outer Banks start giving birth to their babies.

While Cricket marks the sixth foal of the season, only five of the foals have survived.

Last month, the nonprofit announced that at only one-month-old, Charlie had passed away.

Charlie's death came unexpectedly. One minute, he was walking alongside his mother. The next, he had passed. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said Charlie showed no signs of illness, struggle or distress.

While the nonprofit sent Charlie's body to Raleigh for a necropsy last month, they said they are still waiting on the results.

The Facebook post ended with a reminder to give the horses plenty of space. The nonprofit said that crowding can cause new mothers stress that can lead to all kinds of complications -- even abandoning their foals.