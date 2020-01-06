A baby giraffe was just born at the Virginia Zoo. And you can help name him!

This little one was born on May 26 and zookeepers want to leave it up to you to name him!

NORFOLK, Va. — Amid all the tense news lately, there's one, local bright spot: a newborn giraffe at The Virginia Zoo!

A Masai giraffe calf was born at the zoo on May 26 to parents Noelle and Billy.

The baby weighed 146 pounds at birth and is around six feet tall. Staffers say the calf and mom are bonding well and that the baby is nursing regularly.

Now, all he needs is a name. You can enter your submission here from June 1 to June 7.

In order to help the zoo's operations, staffers ask that you donate at least $5 to make a name entry. The top five names will be announced on June 8.

About 24 hours after he was born, veterinary staff performed a neonatal exam and determined him to be strong. He also quickly figured out how to use his legs.

Giraffe calves stand, walk, and even run, not long after being born. This ability comes in handy for giraffe calves born in the African savannah, where potential predators could be nearby.

There are now five giraffes at the Virginia Zoo. They include Imara, Kylie, Billy, Noelle and this brand new little one.