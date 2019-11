ROXBOROUGH PARK, Colo. — Peanut butter is pretty delicious, so it's understandable that this raccoon in Roxborough got carried away -- and by carried away we mean he got the jar stuck on his head.

Not to worry, West Metro Fire Rescue helped the little guy (or girl?) after responding to the call behind a Safeway (note, tweet was corrected by West Metro).

