BANNER ELK, N.C. — A "beary" cute sight had drivers braking on a North Carolina mountain road on Monday.

Four baby bears were caught on camera following their mama bear across a road in the Hickory Nut Gap area in Banner Elk, N.C.

Justin Yates pulled out his phone just in time to take a video of the bear family.

The video is just too cute, so of course, we had to share it with you!

