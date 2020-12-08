Rare albino alligator babies hatch at Florida attraction

Wild Florida says it's the first attraction in the world to successfully hatch albino alligator babies.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two albino alligators are now the proud parents of four albino hatchlings.

According to Wild Florida, parents Snowflake and Blizzard laid a batch of 26 eggs in May. After waiting 81 days, four of them hatched; and four albino gator babies made their way into the world.

“This is the most incredible thing we have ever done! Helping create more excitement, interest and casting a bigger spotlight on all crocodilians is just one of the many pieces that speaks to our mission here at Wild Florida. These albino babies will definitely inspire our guests. Our team can’t wait to share these little miracles with everyone!” says Sam Haught, co-owner and co-founder of Wild Florida.

Snowflake and Blizard got to Wild Florida in 2017 and are part of Wild Florida's Gator Park. Snowflake, 26, and Blizard, 15, are both full albino gators.

Alligator eggs typically take around 60 days to incubate, depending on the temperature of the nest. Wild Florida said Snowflake and Blizard's eggs were picked up by the attraction's Croc Squad and put in an incubator to make sure they stayed at a stable temperature.

Wild Florida says the hatchings aren't ready to see guests just yet, but you can swing by and see Snowflake and Blizard. More information on tickets and the attraction can be found on their website.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, hatching for alligators usually happens from the middle of August through early September.

