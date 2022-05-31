It's believed the 47-year-old entered Taylor Lake in Largo, Florida looking for Frisbees.

LARGO, Fla. — A man looking for Frisbees in a lake at a Pinellas County park died after being bitten by an alligator, according to authorities.

Emergency crews say it happened at John S. Taylor Park, located at 1100 8th Ave. SW. in Largo.

Detectives with the Largo Police Department believed the man entered the water looking for the plastic dics. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed the 47-year-old was bitten by a gator, and police said he ultimately died.

Gator trappers were dispatched to Taylor Lake shortly thereafter. Authorities urged people to keep away from the area. Police say there are posted signs, instructing people not to swim in the lake.

"A contracted nuisance alligator trapper is working to remove a nearby alligator and efforts will be made to determine if it was involved in this situation," FWC spokesperson Forest Rothchild said in a statement.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased."

In June 2020, a man was bitten in the face by an alligator while in waist-deep water in Taylor Lake near the disc golf course. He received severe cuts to his hand and face, FWC officers said at the time.

These incidents have occurred during the alligator mating season, which runs from late spring through early summer. This is about the time when the animals are their most active.