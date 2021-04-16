'Log' at Florida track practice was not a 'log'

It was just a friendly alligator saying 'hello.'

TAMPA, Fla. — They thought it was a log. Then it started walking.

Alonso High School's mascot might be the Raven, but you would've thought it was the Gator when a four-legged creature strolled into track and field/cross country practice without "a care in the world."

It happened last week.

The team's Twitter account posted a photo showing the alligator wandering along.

"Absent from photo are the Raven athletes whose track speed was never better," the team tweeted.

A Hillsborough County Schools spokesperson said one of the coaches was first to spot the animal.

"Coach Mills says the athletes' running times were record speed that day – wonder why! It was great practice for their district competition tomorrow at Alonso," she wrote in an email.